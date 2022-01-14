Tell Labour Dept if you intend to start a business

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Sarawak Department of Labour reminds employers or persons who intend to start a business to give notice to the nearest Labour office as prescribed under Section 60A of the Labor Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76).

It added this was provided under section 60A which obligates any person or employer who intends to carry out any agricultural, forestry or entrepreneurial activities to notify the department.

“In addition, employers who intend to take over or start a business or change the name and location of the enterprise are also required to give such notice within 90 days from the date of commencement of operations or taking over or changing the name or location of the enterprise,” said a press statement yesterday.

The department said a period of 90 days was calculated from the date when the first employee was hired for the business, whichever is earlier while the notice given to the department must be made in writing and submitted to the nearest Labour office.

“The notice shall contain the name of the registered business, address, type of business, name of manager or person in-charge, category and number of employees. Employers can also submit a notice by using the form (JTKSWK60A) which can be downloaded from the website www.jtkswk.gov.my,” said the department.

The form can also be obtained from Labour offices throughout Sarawak.

An employer who fails to give notice or gives a notice containing false details is guilty of an offence under Section 130E (f) of the Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76) and on conviction, shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000.

“The enforcement of the provisions of section 60A is taken seriously by the department as there are many complaints received from employees who do not have complete information about the employer.

“This also allows the department to enforce the minimum wage order effectively and ensure that all employees are given minimum rights as prescribed by law,” said the department.