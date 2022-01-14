Three family members drown in boat capsize

KUNAK (Jan 14): A man and his two children drowned while his wife survived when the pump-boat they were on capsized at Pulau Tagabua, here on Thursday.

Saujal Mangguna, 31; Mohd Haizal Saujal, age five; and Suriani Saujal, age three, drowned following the 1.20pm incident.

Kalsum Bt Alam, 35, survived the tragedy and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue said information received stated that the family was on their way to Kunak from Tingkayu on board a pump-boat when it capsized after being hit by strong waves around 1pm.

A search and rescue operation was immediately carried out for the victims on the same day (Jan 13) which involved several agencies and villagers.

Two of the bodies were fished out from the sea on Jan 13, while the third body was recovered yesterday (Jan 14) by fishermen at 10.30am.

The spokesperson said all the victims’ bodies had been handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 12.28pm.