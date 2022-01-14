Tuaran crocodile farm to offer cultural learning experience

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): The Tuaran Crocodile Farm collaborates with two local creative and heritage organisations to offer future visitors a hands-on cultural learning experience.

The farm plans to transform its unused longhouse space within the compound into Momogun Heritage Lab, featuring exhibitions based on the diversity of major ethnic cultural heritage in Sabah.

The Muzium Lotud Borneo and Chanteek Borneo will provide exhibition materials for the collaborative efforts.

Tuaran Crocodile Farm manager Engalbert Awing said the longhouse was used to showcase traditional dance performances to visitors as a side activity until tourism was shut down due to the pandemic.

He described the Momogun Heritage Lab as a family-friendly activity centre that offers culturally-based fun activities that children will enjoy such as weaving and beading, among others.

The collaborative agreement between the three parties was signed on Thursday, witnessed by state Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The agreement was signed by Tuaran Crocodile Farm director Chai Wee Ying; Muzium Lotud Borneo founder Pediman Jabau; and Chanteek Borneo founder Anne Antah.

Since tourism activities resumed operations, the crocodile farm received 600 visitors daily, especially during the school holidays. Their visitors consist of locals, tourists from the peninsula, and expatriates.

Meanwhile, Joniston lauded the initiative and the group’s efforts to incorporate educational activities related to cultural heritage.

“We must promote educational tourism because it is the most effective way to learn about other cultures. Hands-on learning activities will add value to an already well-known attraction.

“The Sabah Tourism Board encourages tourism operators to diversify or expand their products to meet the needs of all customers, including children, as family travel is one of the growing markets in the tourism industry.

“Hence, there is a constant need to develop tourism products that encourage family bonding and knowledge sharing to help create the ideal vacation memories,” he said.

Such educational tourism, according to Joniston, is also beneficial for students who go on field trips to gain a new perspective outside of the classroom setting.