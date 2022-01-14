Water supply interruption to continue for 4,000 Sarikei households

SARIKEI (Jan 14): About 4,000 households in Sarikei Division would continue to experience water supply interruptions today.

The Rural Water Supply Department (JBAL) said in a media statement the problem is due to delays in the progress of works to connect new 500mm pipes by the Pan Borneo Highway contractor.

“In a notice to that effect issued by JBAL earlier on, works to connect the new 500mm HDPE pipe was to be carried out on January 13 and supposed to be completed on the same day.

“However, as the contractor failed to do so, works have been carried forward to today,” the statement said.

The department urged the contractor to expedite works and complete the project by today, the statement added.

To cater to affected households, JBAL and the contractor have made arrangements to send water rations.

The affected areas which would experience low water pressure are Jalan KJD, Meradong; Skim B, Meradong; the whole of Pakan District; Jalan Bulat – from Sungai Rusa to Sungai Joh; Kesa Baron; Jalan Onn Dian, Sungai Garan; Jalan Friendship; Jalan Cola and Pakan Road junction; Bintangor Town; Sungai Sian; Selidap; Bukit Papit; and Lebaan.