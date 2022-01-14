Winning support of voters aged 18-28 key to forming govt, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Jan 14): Any political party that hopes to form a government will need the support of the new generation of voters aged 18 to 28, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

He said these young voters will be looking for a government that can provide them with education and employment opportunities.

“They will want to have good salary and a rewarding job so that they can grow and fulfil their potential, and will support the political party that hears and acts on their voices.

“Any political party that wants to be elected must take seriously this new generation in order to win their support,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sim called the move by SUPP to set up new wings to cater to members aged 18 to 28 as “good and timely”, saying it will make the party more inclusive for all voters.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting on Wednesday said the party will amend its constitution to set up two new wings for members aged 18 to 28.

Ting said the party’s constitutional amendment will be tabled at its annual delegates conference this May.

His announcement came after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg told a press conference Jan 9 that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will establish a new wing specifically for members aged 18 to 28.

The PBB president said this will be reliased once the party’s constitution is amended in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting this June.