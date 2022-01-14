Worker injured in fall from six stories to ground

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): A maintenance worker fell six stories to the ground while working on an elevator at a commercial development here on Friday.

Nasir Sammah, 55, suffered a broken leg and was rushed to the hospital by Fire and Rescue personnel following the 12pm incident.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue station at 12.28pm before a team was deployed to the location.

According to the spokesperson, information received stated that the victim had slipped and fell from the six floors while carrying out maintenance work on one of the elevators around noon.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and carried the victim from the ground floor back up with ropes and a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The victim survived the fall but sustained a broken leg and minor body injuries.