Covid-19: All 13 cases in Sarawak today in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Jan 15): All the 13 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today are without symptoms or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Out of the new cases, six were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and seven in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There is no case in Category 3 (lung infection), Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) or Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator),” it said in its daily Covid-19 updates.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the state is 252,594 to-date.

No deaths were reported today.

SDMC said that Sibu had recorded four new cases, followed by Miri and Kuching with three each.

There was one new case each in Bintulu, Limbang and Lawas.

The other districts did not record any new case for the day.

In addition, there are 22 new Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) today, bringing the total PUS currently in quarantine to 507. The PUS are quarantined at 13 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres.