Equal development for all communities – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government will ensure that all the communities in Sabah will be given equal development.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor believes that the GRS administration has achieved numerous successes after its victory during the last snap election.

“I thank the people, especially the Chinese community for their continuous support by working together with the State Government to bring prosperity to Sabah,” he said at the launching of the 2022 Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival, here on Saturday.

The GRS chairman said it is the State Government’s hope that the people will continue to support by becoming a partner in progress to realise the government’s development agenda.

“It is my aspiration as Chief Minister to chart a development path for Sabah and rakyat. For this purpose, we have launched the five-year development roadmap, Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya last year,” he said.

Hajiji, who is also the Sabah Bersatu chief, reiterated that the State Government has been emphasising the development of the human capital and people’s wellbeing evident from the huge allocation of RM164.12 million under the State 2022 Budget for the relevant agencies, educational and religious bodies.

“In line with the Malaysian Family spirit the allocations are for the benefit of all religions and races in Sabah,” he said.

The biggest ever allocation approved by the State Government totaling RM47 million for non-Muslim religious bodies and vernacular as well as mission schools this year also reflected the State Government’s sincerity to take care of the welfare of all the people in Sabah, he said.

In relation to this year’s Chinese New Year, he believed the whole people of Malaysia looked forward to welcoming the Year of the Tiger, which is known for its strength, prowess and bravery, especially after going through an unprecedented challenge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking forward, I am sure the expectation for things to get better is higher this year,” he said.

Hajiji also commended the USCCAKK for its unwavering commitment to organise the festival during the pre-Covid-19 years before this.

The event, which was held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), was organised by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) at the SICC here on Saturday.

Among those present were Local Government and Housing Minister/Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong, nonimated assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee, USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong, organising chairman Datuk Chua Soon Ping, Sabah United Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Tan Sri Andrew Liew, Federation of Chinese Association Malaysia president Tan Sri T C Goh and Chinese community leaders.