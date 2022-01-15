Flood aid: Muda’s application rejected because it was incomplete, says Muar District Office

JOHOR BARU (Jan 15): Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia’s (Muda) offer to help clean houses and provide aid to flood victims in Muar was rejected because its application was incomplete, according to the Muar District Office.

In a statement issued here today, the district office said the Muar Disaster Operations Control Center (PKOB) received an application from Muda on Jan 12, but no specific location nor names of the recipients were mentioned for the programme.

It said the application by Muda was to carry out its programme today and tomorrow (Jan 15 and 16).

Applicants are required to list the names of the recipients for their contributions for coordination purpose, it said and that as of Jan 13, the contributions exceeded the needs of the victims.

Apart from the application by Muda, it said, the Muar District Office had also rejected applications for the same purpose by four others.

The statement was issued in response to a Facebook posting by Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Jan 13, questioning the action by the Muar District Office in rejecting the application by Muda. — Bernama