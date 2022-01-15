I will remain with Bersatu, says Saifuddin

KUANTAN (Jan 15): Pahang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, said he will remain with the party and will not follow in the footsteps of some former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) politicians to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Saifuddin, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that it was each person’s right to form a party, although he hoped that friends who were from PKR previously would continue to stick with him in Bersatu.

“I am sad because (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council have been very accommodating to the friends who left PKR. Hence, to me the kindness of the president (Muhyiddin) and also the treatment by the Bersatu leadership to us who (joined Bersatu) after quitting PKR is very much appreciated.

“I am a little upset because we should all reciprocate the president’s kindness by strengthening Bersatu together, but then again, it is their right to form a party,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Koperasi Reflisia Timur Berhad general meeting at the Cenderawasih Hall here today.

The media previously reported several politicians quitting PKR to join PBM, including Julau member of Parliament, Larry Sng, and former PKR leader, Zakaria Abdul Hamid, who joined Bersatu then quit the party recently to join PBM. — Bernama