Kundasang farmers’ problems to be addressed – Ministry

RANAU (Jan 15): The problems of farmers in Kundasang will be brought up to the relevant ministries for further action.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) Malaysia, Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd, said the highland vegetable growers had been facing the problems for a long time and needed to be addressed immediately.

“Among the problems are road, clean water and electricity facilities.

“These facilities should have long been enjoyed by thousands of residents who work on agricultural land, especially for the cultivation of various types of vegetables in the Kundasang highlands,” Badrul said during a visit to the vegetable hawker kiosks in Kundasang town and some vegetable gardens in Mosailou and Montoki here.

Also present were Kundasang Agricultural Entrepreneurs Association advisor Datuk Jimmy Tham Yok Leong and MARDI Director Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani.

“These problems will be brought up and we hope to get positive action from the relevant ministries”, he added.

Meanwhile, Kundasang Agricultural Entrepreneurs Association chairman Simon Leong said he represented all the farmers and hoped for help from MAFI to solve their problems.

“We are experiencing many agricultural issues not only regarding roads and land, clean water and electricity supply but also others including the location of the wholesale market which is not suitable and farmers who do not receive subsidies.

“Farmers are also facing soaring prices of pesticides, fertilizers and agricultural equipment, apart from MyGap certification and manpower shortages as many workers have returned to their hometown following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Leong added that farmers also need agricultural courses, especially in Green House technology that can guarantee quality and continuous output.