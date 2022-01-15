PBK conducting membership drive for Women, Youth sections

KUCHING (Jan 15): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is currently conducting a membership drive for its Women and Youth sections as part of its second-phase strategy to capture the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

In saying this, party president Voon Lee Shan said he hopes young Sarawakians will apply to join the party.

“With the membership drive, we hope young Sarawakians will apply to join the party and participate in the political ideology of PBK as well as spread the news of Sarawak independence and freedom from the Federation of Malaysia.

“I wish to stress that Sarawak has the intrinsic right to be independent and not be controlled by any colonial masters. This intrinsic right of independence is allowed under the United Nation Resolution 1514 and also under international laws,” he told a press conference today.

Voon said in order to move forward, the party will aggressively pursue a membership drive as those aged 18 can now vote.

“We have made our assessment of these youth. They are very eager to participate in exercising their fundamental rights for democracy. They are eager to participate in the elections.

“We are also looking for potential candidates for the coming 15th general election. We will groom young people to fight in the next election,” he said.

Voon said those who wishes to join the party can meet with any of the party leaders or himself to get the application form, which can also be downloaded from the party’s website at http://e-pbk.com/.

They can also contact PBK’s secretary-general Priscilla Lau at 017-4020800.

Elaborating further on the second-phase strategy, he said that the party had finished its first test by being able to get 73 candidates to contest in the last state election.

He also informed that the party will set up to a total of 12 divisional committees throughout Sarawak, following the administrative divisions of the state.

“After the divisions are set up, we will set up 82 branches. That means in each constituency there will be a branch,” he added.