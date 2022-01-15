Perak rep under probe says shocked tested positive for drugs as didn’t even smoke, claims drink spiked

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): Perak DAP state assemblyman Terence Naidu claimed he did not take any illegal substances and was shocked he had tested positive as he does not even smoke, and had lodged a police report for the matter to be investigated.

In a statement today, Terence, the two-term state assemblyman in Penang to meet a client but did not take any illegal substances and his drinking glass was topped up with an “unusual drink” when he was in the toilet.

“As a result of this incident, I have on January 14, 2022 immediately upon being released, made a police report stating I was exposed to suspicious elements and naming an eyewitness to this act. The eyewitness has given a police statement confirming this incident.

“I have asked the police to investigate the above and the public to assess my above statement given to the police and come to their own conclusion,” he said in the statement.

“I intend to defend myself nevertheless to prove my innocence. Needless to say, many have jumped to the conclusion that I must be guilty,” he added.

Terence also said he thanked Perak DAP who had asked him to provide explanation on his arrest and said is ready to be suspended to not drag the party on the problem.

“I thank the party leadership for their support and trust in me. With regards to DAP Perak’s stand to give an explanation that Is being complied with.

“As a responsible assemblyman elected under my party banner, I also stand ready to protect it from harm and will readily submit myself to be suspended so as not to drag my party into this case.

“To my supporters who know me in and out, especially the people of Pasir Bedamar, I apologise wholeheartedly for putting myself in the position of being compromised,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported a Perak assemblyman had been arrested after he allegedly tested positive for drug use following a raid at a nightclub in Perai, Penang on January 13. A police source said the assemblyman was among 48 people detained at the nightclub which is part of a KTV (karaoke parlour) in Megamall Perai.

The head of the Penang anti-narcotics unit, Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, said 82 people were examined at the center, of whom 48 were detained. They were between the ages of 21 and 70.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming earlier asked Terence to provide a written report on the matter so that the Perak leadership and the DAP national leadership can then “be informed of the factual situation accordingly”.

In a statement, he said DAP is serious about the conduct, character and integrity of its elected representatives “and that they should be exemplary in their ways” for having been entrusted by the people to lead them.

Terence was released on police bail yesterday after the magistrates’ court denied a police application to hold him in remand for four days. – Malay Mail