PH urges Azam Baki to take garden leave pending probe on stock trading case

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has no choice but to take a leave of absence until a full investigation is completed into his proxy stock trading scandal, says the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretarial Council.

Should Azam fail to do so, the council – consisting of PKR’s Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Amanah’s Datuk Hatta Ramli, DAP’s Anthony Loke and UPKO’s Nelson Anggang – urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to listen to the views of all parties who have voiced their views on the issue and take decisive action to rest Azam.

“We would also like to remind everyone that the main issue here is the MACC’s code of conduct and governance, and a full investigation should be conducted not only against Azam but all the chief commissioners who have served before.

“The prime minister should therefore stop protecting or defending Azam directly or indirectly, as Azam may have switched from an anti-corruption law enforcement officer to a lawbreaker,” they said.

The council also welcomed chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption (SCC) Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s statement yesterday – who said that it is up to the Public Service Commission to decide if Azam should take a leave of absence.

In his statement, he however said that the convention is for government servants under investigation to either go on leave or be suspended from their duties.

The council also lambasted Azam for besmirching the name of Yang di-Pertuan Agong when the latter said that only the Agong can ask him to take a leave of absence.

“Azam’s actions were irresponsible as he dragged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s institution into this mess and possible wrongdoing.

“Azam should know that his appointment does not provide any legal immunity from any wrongdoing,” they said.

Azam had admitted in a press conference earlier this month that he had allowed his younger brother, Nasir Baki, to use his stock trading account to buy millions worth of shares in two public-listed companies back in 2015.

He denied any wrongdoing, saying the amount has since been transferred to Nasir’s account. However, he has not explained publicly why Nasir had to use his account to buy those shares.

On January 8, Azam said he is ready for his alleged misconduct case to be referred to the MACC’s Complaints Committee. – Malay Mail