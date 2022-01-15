PM fulfills cancer patient’s wish to meet him

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 15): Form three student Nurshazrina Suryanto, a stage four cancer patient, was pleasantly surprised when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob came for a visit at her Pangsapuri Megah Villa home here.

Nurshazrina, 15, did not expect that her wish to meet the country’s number one leader, which was known by several parties, was finally heard and arranged by Sepang Umno division chief Noorazli Said.

“I am so thankful, getting to meet the PM was beyond expectation. I wish to thank him for taking the time to visit me and my family despite his busy schedule.

“He was very concerned over my health and said he would donate a computer or tablet to facilitate my studies,” the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Sepang student told Bernama today.

Ismail Sabri spent about half an hour with Nurshazrina and her family during the personal visit.

Meanwhile her father, Suryanto Suradi, 46, said he did not expect the wish his youngest child had been harping on for quite sometime would finally come true.

“She still has a long way to go, there are many more treatments to go through because the doctor confirmed that she has active cancer cells, nevertheless the meeting with the prime minister today has made her happy,” he said.

The former lorry driver who is currently unemployed to give full attention to his daughter said, the cost of Nurshazrina’s treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital as well as other provisions were fully borne by the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS).

After visiting Nurshazrina, Ismail Sabri made a brief stopover at the night market located near the apartment. – Bernama