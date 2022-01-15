Religious ceremony sparks cluster in Kuala Penyu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): Sabah recorded 265 new cases and a community cluster in Kuala Penyu on Saturday.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Kluster Kayul was triggered by a 62-year-old senior citizen who was tested positive after undergoing the RTK Antigen test.

“The index case held a religious ceremony in Kg Kayul which was attended by family members from Kg Kayul, Kg Kebunau and Kg Gerowot.

“Screening on close contacts has been conducted and so far found 24 more cases, including four new cases today,” said Masidi.

A total of 261 out of 265 cases recorded on Saturday were in Category 1 and 2.

There was one case in Category 3, two cases in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.