Sabah hopes for many foreign tourists once borders reopen

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): The state government is hoping for many tourists to visit Sabah once the country reopens its borders to foreign visitors.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the state’s tourism sector was heavily dependent on foreign tourists, especially from China.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the tourism sector. With the opening of the country’s borders to international visitors in the near future, we hope many tourists from China will visit Sabah.

“This will help the recovery of the local tourism and boost the state’s economy”, he said while receiving a courtesy call from the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide at his official residence in Sri Gaya, on Friday.

Hajiji also hoped that Liang and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia would help promote Sabah as one of the top tourist destinations in China.

He said Sabah also welcomed foreign investment, especially from China, to jointly develop various key sectors in the state such as industry, construction, tourism, agriculture and new high-tech industries.

“The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government will continue to work closely with the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu and the Chinese Embassy to attract more Chinese investors to Sabah, which will help boost the growth of the state’s economic sector.

“The good relations and cooperation already established between Sabah and China will be further strengthened, because it provides many benefits to both parties”, he said.

Earlier, Liang briefed Hajiji on the latest developments in China and the efforts made by his office in helping to promote Sabah as a tourism, investment and trade destination.