Sarikei launches operation to fight African Swine Fever

SARIKEI (Jan 15): Following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) among pigs reared in backyards in the district, a massive five-day disease prevention operation has been carried out in Sarikei District from January 13.

According to a statement issued by State Veterinary Service Department, the operation from Jan 13 to 17 involves culling of all pigs in farms and backyards; confiscation of pork meat from the markets; inspection, seizure and destroying of pigs and pork at abattoirs; stop and check vehicles transporting pigs and pork in and out of Sarikei District without a valid permit.

The department called for close cooperation between all parties- the pig farmers, veterinary officers and members of other agencies to ensure a successful operation.

Those with queries regarding the ASF prevention operation and related matters can contact State Veterinary Service Department Chief Enforcement Officer, Mohd Fadhil @ Antum through 013-8113950.