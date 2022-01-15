STB: Update to EnterSarawak requirements a boon for tourism sector

KUCHING (Jan 15): With Malaysians now no longer required to apply for entry via EnterSarawak, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) deems it as a positive development for the state’s tourism sector.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor said this update makes travelling into Sarawak even more seamless.

“We are confident this move will bode well for the entire state and for tourism in Sarawak as we continue to intensify promotion of our tourism destinations to the domestic market in 2022.

“On our end, we will further highlight Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) which are unique to Sarawak,” she added.

On Jan 12, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that Malaysians wishing to enter Sarawak no longer need to apply via EnterSarawak if they have no history of travelling abroad in the past 14 days effective yesterday (Jan 14).

SDMC said this was also applicable to non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than two weeks.

According to SDMC’s travel requirements, it is still mandatory for those entering Sarawak to fill up the e-Health Declaration Form.

Individuals must also be fully vaccinated and their vaccination status will be checked at the airport.