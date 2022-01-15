Tiang proposes ‘young councillor system’ to attract youths into public services

SIBU (Jan 15): Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Michael Tiang, says he will forward a proposal to the ministry to set up a young councillor system to allow youngsters to participate in the public services.

Speaking at a media appreciation night here on Thursday, he said through this system, the ministry would be able to recruit young leaders from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to take part in the local government so that they may have access to public services.

“I think this is very important. Why are young people not interested in politics or in public services, it is because we never give them a chance to be involved.

“When they do not understand how the government or the society works, misunderstanding will arise and lots of opinion not being verified,” he said.

He said the young councillor system would help to nurture the young people to become interested in politics and public services.

Tiang, the Pelawan assemblyman, also said that being in the ministry was both exciting and a burden with huge responsibility.

“During the two sessions of ministry briefing, I was briefed on the affairs and scope of the ministry. I was very excited to see that there are so many things that we can do for Sarawak; for public health, housing policy, housing regulation and so forth,” he said.

He also said that as a lawyer, he would assist the minister in reviewing some of the outdated ordinances.

He said the state might need new regulations to control and monitor housing development so that it can benefit the people and make sure that house buyers are protected under a more comprehensive housing loan scheme.

He also said public health was a priority and a focus of the ministry. He said the chief minster wanted to focus on public health and emphasise on Sarawak autonomy on public health.

On traffic issue, he said the ministry was looking closely to resolve traffic jam issue as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, to revamp the traffic system will take time. It is not weeks, months, but years. But this time, we have planned it really well,” he said, adding that there might be good news for traffic at Ulu Sungai Merah soon.