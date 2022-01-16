Bomba removes hornet’s nest from house in Niah

MIRI (Jan 16): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday successfully removed a hornet’s nest from the ceiling of a house in Kpg Masjid, Sepupok, Niah near here.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong, in a statement today said his men received a call from a male complainant at 6.37pm, reporting about the nest at the ceiling of his house which is located around 11 kilometres from Batu Niah fire station.

“Our Bravo team, comprising five firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station, was later dispatched to the site and upon arrival there a few minutes later, they immediately conducted an inspection around the house.

“They then spotted the hornet’s nest at the ceiling of the house. The team then destroyed the nest by spraying insecticide on it,” said Law.

The operation ended at 8.05pm.