Covid-19 cluster in Tambunan school hostel

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): A new Covid-19 cluster was declared in Tambunan on Sunday.

The Jalan Kepayan Lamar cluster involved 34 residents of the SMK Tambunan’s hostel.

The index case, an 18-year-old student took the Covid-19 self test after developing symptoms and the result was positive.

A subsequent Covid-19 RTK antigen test affirmed the positive result.

A follow-up screening was carried out on all the student’s close contacts in the hostel where 34 of the residents were found to have been infected by the virus.

The state Health Department’s study showed that so far the infection only affected students staying in the hostel.

All those infected are now in isolation while being treated.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah showed slight improvement with a decrease of 52 cases, from 265 on Saturday to 213 on Sunday.

With the cluster reported in the district, Tambunan now takes the second spot on the list of infections in the state with 36 cases.

Kota Kinabalu still remained on the top with 47 cases reported.

Of the 213 cases reported on Sunday, 209 are in categories 1 and 2.