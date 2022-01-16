Covid-19: Sarawak records lowest daily figure so far with six new cases

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak recorded its lowest daily cases so far in 2022 with only six new cases today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

However, one new Covid-19 fatality was reported today, involving an 81-year-old man from Kuching, said the committee in its daily update.

It said the victim passed away on Jan 15 at the Sarawak General Hospital and he had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

As for the six new cases, five were asymptomatic (Category 1) while one had mild symptoms (Category 2).

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,600.

On the breakdown of new cases, five of the new cases were reported in Kuching while the remaining case was recorded in Sibu.

No new clusters were detected in the state, said SDMC.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 11 compounds, all in Kuching, for violations of standard operating procedures.

Nine were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance manually before entering a presmises while two others were for failing to wear face masks in public areas.

To date, the police have issued 12,928 compounds in Sarawak.