Covid-19: Sarawak sees slight increase in ICU bed utilisation rate to 44.2 pct

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 saw a slight increase to 44.2 per cent yesterday.

It was 42.9 per cent on Friday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was much lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 55.4 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 67.7 per cent followed by Kelantan (67.1 per cent), Melaka (64.1 per cent), Johor (63.4 per cent) and Sabah (59.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that had lower ICU bed usage rates than the national rate were Perak (54.5 per cent), Penang (53.8 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (47.4 per cent), Terengganu (44.3 per cent), Perlis (42.1 per cent), Labuan (41.7 per cent), Kedah (39.7 per cent) and Pahang (37.3 per cent).