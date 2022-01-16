DAP Sarawak: Chong retains chairman post for 2021-2024 term, Alice Lau now deputy chairperson

KUCHING (Jan 16): Chong Chieng Jen remains as Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman for the 2021-2024 term while Alice Lau is now its deputy chairperson.

This was revealed at the DAP Sarawak State Ordinary Convention here today.

The deputy chairman post was previously helmed by David Wong Kee Woan for the 2018-2020 term, while Lau was the party’s publicity secretary.

Currently, Dr Kelvin Yii holds the publicity secretary post.

Mordi Bimol remains as vice-chairman, while Oscar Ling Chai Yew joins the ranks as vice-chairman as well.

Alan Ling Sie Kiong retains his post as DAP Sarawak’s secretary while the post of assistant secretary, previously Dr Yii’s, is now Larry Asap’s.

Violet Yong remains as organising secretary while Ung Cheng Chak is assistant organising secretary.

Chiew Chiu Sing is now treasurer while Irene Chang is director of political education.

The current committee members are Julian Tan, Richard Lias, Sim Kiat Leng and Yong Siew Wei.

Speaking at a press conference after the convention, Chong said the new committee line-up was in line with the party’s aspiration to include more youths in decision-making.

He added that the party wants youth members to be directly involved instead of making them a subsidiary or secondary in the party’s decision-making body, as they have the largest and most important voice in the party.

“In our lineup, we have four out of 15 (elected members) who are 35 years old or younger, or six out of 15 who are below 40 years old. Aside from that, we are also authorised to add five more members as co-options.

“For that, we will give priority to those under 30 — of course, this is subject to availability and suitability of the candidates,” he added.