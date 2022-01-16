Dr Sim urges SUPP leaders, members to set aside personal interests, pursue meritocracy to move party forward

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) leaders and members are urged to reject branch-centric agenda but pursue meritocracy to move the party forward.

In making this call today, SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he does not want to see a repeat of history – of party internal crisis – under his leadership.

“Set aside personal and vested interests, party’s interest must come first. We must never forget the lessons from 2006 and 2011 (state elections).

“It took so long for us to rebound to where we are today. If you love the party and the people of Sarawak, set aside personal interests.

“No more position first and I don’t want to see branch-centric (agenda) but I want to see meritocracy. I want to transform SUPP and I need your help, compassion, support and guidance,” he said at the party’s annual delegates conference 2021 at the SUPP headquarters here.

Dr Sim, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the Dec 18 state election results reflected the fact that the people of Sarawak had changed the opposition.

“Change or be changed. If SUPP doesn’t change, the people of Sarawak will change us. So we need to stay relevant to the people.

“My job is to make sure that we remain relevant and no more bad habits and nonsense. Our job is also to groom the young ones,” he said.

Dr Sim, who was re-elected as Batu Kawah assemblyman in the election last month, said he wanted SUPP’s newly-elected representatives to follow in his footsteps, which is to serve the people with sincerity.

In the 12th state election, SUPP recouped six seats namely Bukit Assek won by Chieng Jin Ek, Pelawan (Michael Tiang), Opar (Billy Sujang), Tanjong Batu (Pang Leong Ming), Kota Sentosa (Wilfred Yap) and Pujut (Adam Yii).

Dr Sim said these newly-elected august House members must strive to better serve the community so that they can retain their respective seats with bigger majority in the next polls.

“I need everyone to be united and with me, headed for the same direction. The brightest future is yet to come. We must look after the interest of the people.

“What matters most now is post-Covid-19 recovery, and by 2030, GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) wants a more prosperous and stronger Sarawak,” he added.

According to Dr Sim, the deputy chief minister post is not for him alone but a recognition of SUPP’s achievements in the last state election in GPS.

“We are bouncing back. I need all your support to head for the same direction. Together we can look after and love Sarawak,” he said.