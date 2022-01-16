Ex-MP to go to court, MACC over Sabindo building

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): The abandoned commercial building at Block D in Sabindo has yet to be demolished as security personnel, including the police, have been stationed at the site to block off access to the public since Saturday morning.

Former Kota Kinabalu parliamentarian Datuk Jimmy Wong Sze Phin said road blocks were set up at Jalan Tanjung Batu, Jalan Utara, Jalan Kuhara, Jalan Damai and Kg Jawa as well, causing massive traffic jam.

“The building has not been demolished because we have no access to the site.

“We will be taking the matter to court tomorrow (Jan 17) to challenge the validity of the title and for contempt of court,” he said on Sunday.

“To us, we have the upper hand because social justice in on our side. The law is also in our favour,” he said on Sunday.

Jimmy added a report would also be filed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this week.

On Thursday (Jan 13), the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) said the abandoned Sabindo shop buildings in front of Jalan Dunlop here will not be demolished as the site and land are fully owned by the council.

MPT president Joseph Pang Pick Lim denied that the building would be demolished, saying that the building known as block D was on a land registered under the state government for commercial purposes and has been acquired by the MPT.

Pang has said that there was no issue of outsiders wanting to demand to dismantle the building and the council had also received advice from the State Attorney’s Chambers that the matter has been resolved.

The council had requested no action or encroachment be done on the building without permission.

Meanwhile, Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong challenged Pang on the usage of the Sabindo Block D land prior to approving a development plan.

Justin also asked Pang why is it illegal to trespass into the land when MPT is only managing the land on behalf of the public interest and he suggested that MPT go back to the people and do a public enquiry.

Justin who was present on Saturday to give his support to demolish the illegal building erected on the piece of land originally an open space for the public in the original approved development plan of Sabindo commercial area, said he looked forward that MPT will be transparent and will not do things ‘behind closed door’ without the public knowledge when it comes to public interest.

“Here I would like to challenge the president of MPT. When you say approving a development plan, do you have to see the usage of the land? Those who are familiar with contract with development would know that any construction or development on a piece of land, so long it’s for commercial use, that piece of land must be of commercial purpose,” he said.

Secondly, he said the president had said that whoever entered this land would be considered trespassing.

“But, here I would like to ask the president, since you already said this land belongs to MPT and the public knows that MPT being the local authority of Tawau is only managing the land for the people of Tawau.

Meaning to say, the public who wants to access to this land is permissible. For example, those ‘taman-taman’ (housing parks) that belong to MPT. Can we enter into the parks?” he asked.

“I am just asking very simple questions to the president. Thirdly, the court in 2017 already decided the building is illegal. It has been decided at the highest level, the Federal Court. Meaning to say, all this while, the court has been very consistent from the High Court to the Court of Appeal even until the Federal Court that building is illegal.

“So what is wrong to demolish an illegal structure?” he asked.

Last year, Justin said he wrote a letter to Pang and the answer given was irrelevant and he was quite disappointed and finally those who remembered before 2008 there was a petition to collect signatures from the public which were around 10,000 signatures and presented to the then chief minister.

“Meaning to say this building is in Tawau’s people mind and wanted it to be demolished. Fast forward to 2022, I have a suggestion to MPT, since this land has been converted for commercial use but MPT has not taken any action yet, why not MPT do a public enquiry to ask the public, because the land belongs to the public, MPT is like a trustee. So, if MPT is really with the people, for the people, it should call for a public enquiry. Ask the people of Tawau do they want to support this building to be developed or not?

“I think the best way for MPT is to go back to the people. Then it would have an answer. The public enquiry should have been done before the commercial evelopment took place. Those who are familiar with the law should know that any conversion should only be made after a public notice or a public enquiry is done. It’s under the Land Ordinance,” he pointed out.

Justin said it has been more than 17 years since this building was erected in 2005. In the State Assembly he already challenged the chief minister to confirm or verify whether the title has been converted for commercial use and sadly his question was not answered during the debate session and winding-up. After raising the question again on the land status, the chief minister said he forgot about the status of the land and will provide Justin with a written answer which till today he still has not received an answer.

“Never mind, because recently the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) president already confirmed that this land (title) has been converted for commercial use which confirmed what I said in the state assembly was right.