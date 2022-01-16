Good news for the homeless

MIRI (Jan 16): The Department of Welfare is currently in the process of identifying a location to set up a temporary transit centre for the homeless (TTG) and a Community Social Support Centre in Miri.

According to the Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the department has already identified the location for the TTG but will further deliberate over it this Wednesday, Jan 19.

“The location is not far from town as we want it to be a place for the homeless to sleep at night and to go out to work or find a job during the day.

“We want them (homeless) to understand the concept of this TTG. It is just temporary. Once they are employed and are self-sufficient, they will have to find their own place and leave the TTG.

“They will be given a period of three months’ stay at the TTG and after that period, their cases will be reviewed of whether they will be given more time or not at the centre. This is to avoid them from taking advantage of the centre without making any effort to be independent,” she pointed out.

Fatimah said they are confident of managing the TTG centre here as the pilot project in Sibu is already in operation and has shown positive results, of which some of the homeless have found employment.

She added that the homeless at TTG will also be trained in urban farming such as fish rearing and hydroponic and to be socially enterprising.

Citing that the homeless involved will be subjected to background screening, she stressed out that there will be a proper intervention should any problems arise, such as drug abuse or alcohol addiction and these will be handled by the right authorities and agencies.

These, she added, were among the rules and regulation of the centre. The centre will have separate rooms for men and women, a consultation room and a counselling room.

“The other centre we want to set up in Miri is a Community Support Centre. If discussion goes well, these are the two things (TTG and Community Support Centre) we can implement this year,” she said.

Fatimah disclosed that there are currently 158 homeless people registered with the Welfare Department Sarawak, of which 24 are in Miri, 31 in Kuching, 28 in Sibu and 48 in Bintulu.

“Apart fom Miri and Sibu, we are also looking for a location to set up the centre in Bintulu. For Kuching, renovation is in progress,” she told reporters after officiating at a Programme and Social Intervention Workshop organised by Social Development Council (MPS) at Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

Also present were State Welfare Department Director, Noriah Ahmad and MPS Executive Secretary, Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah.