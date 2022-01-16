Kota Samarahan traffic woes a serious issue for govt, says Stakan rep

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 16): The government views the issue of traffic congestion along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway and Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa seriously, said Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim.

He said that the government has discussed the matter with implementing agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Kota Samarahan Municpal Council (MPKS).

“As a result, JKR is looking for ways to address this and has taken this issue seriously,” he told a press conference after the MPKS Medan Selera Unigarden symbolic key handing over ceremony on Saturday night.

He explained the traffic congestion was due to rapid development in the area, particularly road improvement works.

“We cannot avoid congestion because that is one of the processes every time there is construction, but we try to reduce the congestion,” he said.

He revealed the road improvement works along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway was already past its original schedule, as they should have been completed last Friday.

However, he was confident that JKR has a plan to ensure the project can be completed soon.

As for Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, he said the works are expected to be completed by August next year, according to the implementation schedule.

Meanwhile, on the MPKS Medan Selera Unigarden, Hamzah said there were a total of 32 operators at the new kiosks there, adding this was done to ensure the area is well-arranged and hygienic.

“This also assists the operators in conducting their businesses as previously they were only using canopies,” he said.