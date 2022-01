KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 16): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has logged 3,010 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure represents a decrease of 64 cases from the 3,074 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,808,347.

MORE TO COME