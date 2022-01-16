Man dies while hiking at Tawau hill

TAWAU (Jan 16): A man fainted before he was pronounced dead by paramedics while hiking at Pancang Hill here on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics before his body was carried out from the area on a stretcher by fire and rescue personnel.

Initial investigation revealed the victim had gone for hiking with friends before he fell to the ground.

A distress call was made to the Tawau fure and rescue station at 2.50pm on Jan 15, and two teams were deployed to the location.

Fire and rescue personnel and paramedics had to walk some three kilometers to reach the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, said the spokesperson.

The body was then taken out from the location and handed to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 11pm, said the spokesperson.