Op Cakna: KPDNHEP issues 262 notices for high price of goods

KUALA BERANG (Jan 16): The Ministry Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has issued a total of 262 Goods Information Verification Notices (GIVN) notices of Verification of Goods Information through the “Op Cakna” operation conducted since last Jan 1.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the notices were issued during monitoring on price and supply checks on 891 items conducted by enforcement officers nationwide.

“The purpose of Op Cakna is to prevent profiteering by traders with the increase in the demand for certain goods and services after the floods.

“The goods being focused on are electrical appliances, furniture, clothing, vehicle spare parts and for services, the focus is on vehicle workshops, where the price is not controlled by the government. We do not want the people to be burdened with unreasonable price increase,” he told reporters after a programme here today.

The notices were issued pursuant to provisions in the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 seeking explanation from the affected traders for the high price of the goods and services to facilitate investigation.

Rosol said that since last December, the ministry had also received 167 complaints on the high price of goods, comprising 98 complaints on price of price of food, beverages (27 complaints), services (25 complaints), vehicle spare parts (10 complaints) and vegetables (seven complaints).

Meanwhile, he advised consumers, especially those seeking service for repair of their vehicles or electrical appliances that were submerged in the floods, to first check on the service charge, as well as the cost of spare parts before agreeing to accept the service.

“As the price of vehicle spare parts and electrical equipment is not controlled by the government, consumers are advised to consult and compare prices before agreeing to make a purchase,” he added.

He also advised consumers to go to vehicle workshops that are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia and the local authorities to facilitate enforcement action if there were any complaints. – Bernama