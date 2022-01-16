Other abandoned buildings for art exhibition

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan has urged the ruins of the colonial Lands and Surveys building in the heart of the city to forever remain as a site for artists to showcase their works of art.

He said the ministry would also look into other abandoned buildings in Kota Kinabalu that could be transformed into art exhibition sites.

Yakub said that to the media after launching the Wonders of Wilderness (WOW 1.0) – The Oceans, which is the first and biggest 2D and 3D community and digital art installation in the country, that now occupies the ruins site in the city.

The original building at the site was built around the 1920s and served as the colonial Lands and Surveys building until it was burnt down in December 1992.

WOW 1.0 is a collaboration between local artists, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, government departments and agencies and sponsors, including Nippon Paint Sabah.

The art does not only feature paintings but also life-sized marine animals and the underwater environment, as well as digital element arts.

Yakub said the project aimed to promote awareness on the importance to protect marine life to pass on to the next generation.

He said his ministry planned to expand the art project to other districts and incorporate concepts that highlight the characteristics of the areas.

“For instance, we may do one on agriculture in Tawau, or wildlife such as orang utan in Sandakan.”

Yakub said his ministry wanted to showcase the talents of local artists.

“I believe there are many locals who are talented in art but have nowhere to showcase their skills.”

Earlier in his speech, Yakub said he believed that the WOW project would produce intellectual, creative and innovative community in line with the mission of the ministry.

“Therefore, I fully support such projects that could propel our society forward in their skills and knowledge of digital technology.”

He said cooperation such as the strategic partnership between his ministry and WOW project should continue in the future to encourage the younger generation to venture into the world of art, creativity, innovation and digital technology.

Also present were lead artists Japson Wong and Rosmaini Sunarjo.