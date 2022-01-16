PBDSB mulls setting up youth, women sections to strengthen party’s presence

LAWAS (Jan 16): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is considering setting up its youth and women sections to further strengthen the party’s presence especially among the younger generation.

Its president Bobby William in a statement today said the party believes that now is the right time to set up the two new sections in the party.

“With the setting up of youth and women’s sections, we are hopeful that we can gain more members that will not only strengthen our party but also make it known to more people, especially in Dayak main areas, he added.

Bobby said the move to set up the two new sections is also one of the party’s strategies for the 13th Sarawak Election.

He added that the party has learnt its lesson from the just concluded state election whereby it lost all 11 seats that it contested.

“We are considered a very new party after being de-registered in 2019. However, with the time and efforts that we are currently putting in, we hope to reach out to more people and hopefully gain more members to join the party,” he said.

The party currently has about 3,000 members.