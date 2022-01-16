Senator: Pandemic helps state to focus on local tourism

SIBU (Jan 16): Business Event Consortium of Sibu (BECos) chairman Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew said the Covid-19 pandemic has helped the state to focus on developing tourism locally.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 1st Borneo Conference on Forensic Entomology at RH Hotel yesterday, he believed the restriction in travel due to the pandemic allowed the state to shift its focus to local tourism.

“Previously, we went overseas and there were a lot of things to promote, and we promote Sarawak, but due to Covid-19, we could not do much in the last two years.

“That is why the focus has changed with the budget to promote our home events, that is why something like this event come about,” he said.

Meanwhile, Business Development and Creative director of La Vie Event and Management Wilfrid Gan spoke of Forensic Entomology as a scientific field which can be defined as the study of insects associated with crimes and rarely heard of in Malaysia.

Gan, who is the organising chairman, said forensic entomology plays a tremendous role in criminal investigation.

“It is through examination of insects found on decomposing bodies, forensic team is able to extract important piece of information which may be helpful in solving an on-going criminal investigation,” he explained.

Criminals in the 21st century are only getting smarter as knowledge on crime solving procedures is no longer a secret, he added.

“Criminals make use of these knowledge to distract and confuse an ongoing criminal investigation. To keep up with the ever-changing complexity of crime cases, law enforcement agencies are ever ready to arm themselves with updated knowledge and techniques not only to bring justice to the innocents, but also to uphold the rule of law,” he said.