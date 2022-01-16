Umno Sabah to consider Bugaya by-election

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): Umno Sabah is ready to consider contesting in the Bugaya by-election which is expected to be held soon.

According to Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, the decision however will only be made after taking into consideration several factors, especially the support of people in the constituency.

Bung Moktar pointed out that Barisan National (BN) did not contest in the seat in the last state election.

“The Bugaya seat was contested by Bersatu Sabah’s candidate Haji Daud Tampokon who lost to Warisan’s Manis Muka Mohd Darah,” he said when met after a meeting with the Umno Semporna’s leadership recently.

The Bugaya seat was declared vacant after Manis Muka passed away on November 17 from kidney complications. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an emergency was declared and the by-election could not be held.

Bung Moktar was of the opinion that there is a possibility of the by-election being held soon as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been on the decline.

The Election Commission (EC) will decide when the by-election can be held and BN is ready to consider contesting in the seat when it is called for, said Bung Moktar who is also Sabah BN chairman.

According to him, the defeat of BN’s candidate Datuk Abd Razak Tun Sakaran in the 14th General Election is not the yardstick and will not weaken the coalition’s resolve to contest in the coming by-election.

“We understand that Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s influence is still very strong but the current situation showed that the rakyat’s support for BN is increasing as seen with the resounding victories in several by-elections and the recent Melaka state election,” stressed Bung Moktar.

He also said that there are 180 branches in Umno Bugaya and with their concerted support, there is no reason for BN/Umno not to wrestle the seat from Warisan.

“What is important is that Umno Bugaya works hard to get closer to the grassroots and its wings need to be proactive,” he said.