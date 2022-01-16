Yong referred to disciplinary committee, findings to be presented to SUPP CWC

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong has been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee over the dissolution of the branch’s election machinery for Padungan just days before the state election on Dec 18 last year.

SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the committee will hear the case and probe the matter before presenting its findings to the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

“Due process must go on otherwise people will say we are a kangaroo court. If we decide here, then they say we are a kangaroo court with no investigation,” he told a press conference after chairing SUPP’s Annual Delegates Conference at its headquarters here yesterday.

The deputy chief minister said no time frame has been set for the disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

“It depends on how long the hearing is going go, just like a court case.”

Depending on the findings of the disciplinary committee, the CWC will then decide on what action is to be taken against Yong, he added.

SUPP Kuching branch had earlier informed its members that an extraordinary general meeting will be called on Jan 23 to address the matter.

On Dec 13, Yong announced the branch would dissolve its election machinery for Padungan in protest over the candidacy of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who is Kuching South Mayor.

Yong had said Wee was not the branch’s recommended candidate, and that his selection had left branch members feeling very disappointed and deceived.

In last month’s state polls, Wee lost to Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a four-cornered fight by a 1,198-vote majority.