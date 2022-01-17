‘1 Bidayuh’ spirit going strong, says Manyin after GPS clean sweep of ethnic group’s seats

KUCHING (Jan 17): The clean sweep of Bidayuh-majority seats by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in last month’s state election showed the ‘1 Bidayuh’ spirit is still intact, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

“In the last state election, our Bidayuh unity was put to test. We were tested whether we are still cohesive and united as a community

“In the end, the results on Dec 18 during the polls, proved the spirit of ‘1 Bidayuh’ is indeed still flying.

“In a democratic process, some voted for other parties including independent candidates. (But the clean sweep of GPS) proved the majority of Bidayuhs still want to be cohesive and united,” he said at a GPS Appreciation Dinner last night.

The dinner, which was organised by the assemblymen of the eight Bidayuh-majority seats, was also held to honour Manyin for his contributions to the Bidayuh community during his 25 years in active politics.

Manyin bowed out from active politics after deciding not to defend his Tebedu seat in the 12th State Election. He represented the state constituency for five terms.

He has also been a state minister during his tenure of office, including being appointed to the post of infrastructure development and communication minister and education, science and technological research minister.

According to Manyin, times have changed from 1996 when he was the only an assistant minister from the Bidayuh community in the state administration.

Fast forward to the present time, he said there are now eight Bidayuh majority seats compared to just six before 2016. The seats are Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

The Bidayuh are also now represented by one full minister and three assistant ministers in the new state cabinet line-up.

Manyin said this is possible due to the ‘1Bidayuh’ spirit which promotes the theme of ‘one heart, one mind’ among the community.

“The next parliamentary election could be held by July this year or July next year. There are three Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seats, so the next election is another test for our cohesiveness and a test of spirit of ‘1 Bidayuh’,” he said.

He hoped the current batch of eight Bidayuh assemblymen will continue to work towards more development in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the dinner was organised in line with the Bidayuh culture of appreciating their elders.

Sagah, who has taken over from Manyin as a Bidayuh representative in the cabinet, acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill but he will try focus on new direction for the Bidayuh community which is economic development.

“I am deeply honoured to be given the confidence by Chief Minister to be a member of the Cabinet. I think this is a privilege which also calls for a lot of sacrifice, and a lot of thinking to be done.

“But I will not be able to do it alone. So, I need the community to help me in this,” he said.

He added the Bidayuh community should be grateful for what Manyin has done for them during his tenure of office especially when he was in ministries that are very fundamental to the Bidayuh community by providing accessibility to almost every Bidayuh villages.

He said Manyin also managed to realise the creation of Serian Division which is important for the Bidayuh community as the centre for new development.

“Whether we will gain from that opportunity it is us to the Bidayuh ourselves… To me, our next direction is to focus on economic development for our community

“And of course, we don’t forget education plays important role,” he added.

Also present at the dinner were Assistant Minister of Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Assistant Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben, and the four other assemblymen namely Miro Simuh (Serembu), John Ilus (Bukit Semuja), Dr Simon Sinang Bada (Tebedu) and Billy Sujang (Opar).