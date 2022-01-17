Abdul Aziz didn’t quit DAP, just taking a break from politics, says Chong

KUCHING (Jan 17): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kitang branch chairman Abdul Aziz Isa remains with the party but is taking a break from politics, said Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Contacted by The Borneo Post today, Chong confirmed that Abdul Aziz did not quit DAP.

“He is focusing (on) and pursuing his law study and career,” said Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP.

Abdul Aziz had on Jan 10 posted on his Facebook page that he is a life member of DAP.

That social media post, which was in Chinese, shared that he was grateful for Chong’s guidance in the last eight years and also hailed Chong as an exemplary leader whom he is proud of.

He thanked Chong and the party for all the chances given to him including one that enabled him to serve the community.

“After acquiring much experiences from you (Chong) and the party, it is time for me to pursue my career. This is not a goodbye, but a break from politics.

“I look forward to coming back stronger to better serve the party. Without DAP, I won’t be who I am today. I can’t thank you, Chong Chieng Jen enough,” said Abdul Aziz in the Facebook post.

In another Facebook post on Jan 11, Abdul Aziz shared photos of him posing at the Kuching International Airport with the words: Cause I’m leaving on a jet plane. Don’t know when I’ll be back again. Oh babe, I hate to go.

He also bade Kuching and Sarawak farewell: “Till we meet again!”

Abdul Aziz said he is going to miss those days when he was moving on the ground, giving political talks, issuing press statements, taking part in community activities and engaging with the local communities.

He extended appreciation to every individual who had forked out time and efforts to support him with his activities and programmes all this while.

He also extended apologies to them as well as his supporters for not meeting their expectations.

“I joined politics at the age of 24 when my friends were enjoying their youthful days, I sacrificed mine for community services.

“This is not an end but a new beginning in my life. I’m 32 this year, and it is an opportune time for me to pursue my career. The sky has no limit, nothing can stop me from the pursuit of success,” he said.

Abdul Aziz’s Facebook page status changed from a politician to a public figure on Jan 12.

In the 12th state election, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Lo Khere Chiang defeated Abdul Aziz in a four-cornered fight by a comfortable 4,163-vote majority.