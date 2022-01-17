Awang Tengah: State polls’ big win proof of confidence in GPS

LAWAS (Jan 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, would continue to maintain a stable state government to ensure that all Sarawakians, regardless of racial and religious backgrounds, could continue to live in peace and harmony.

In stating this assurance, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said GPS’ landslide victory in the 12th state election last year was proof of Sarawakians’ confidence in the ruling coalition.

“We are thankful that GPS won 76 out of 82 seats contested in the just-concluded state election, proving that Sarawakians in general have strong confidence in the Chief Minister and GPS in continuing to fight for the rights of the people, as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said in his opening remarks at a gathering in Dewan Kampung Noor Islam here yesterday.

The event was held to commemorate GPS’ victory in Bukit Sari constituency, where Awang Tengah is the assemblyman.

Adding on, the Deputy Chief Minister also pointed out that the GPS would not only strive to maintain a stable government, but would continue the emphasis on physical development such as the provision of better road connectivity, improving water and electricity supply system, enhancing telecommunication facilities, focusing on the people’s welfare and well-being, as well as upgrading educational institutions.

“There are a number of dilapidated schools in Sarawak. Although this area (education) is under the purview of the federal government, the state government would still look for ways to repair dilapidated schools, including those here at Kampung Noor Islam in Kuala Lawas,” he said.

Awang Tengah, however, acknowledged that some projects might ‘take a little more time’ to be implemented.

In this respect, he remarked: “No government in the world can develop a state immediately. This would take time, and some projects would be done in stages.

“What’s important is that there is continuity.”

In addition, Awang Tengah expressed gratitude to the local grassroots for their solid support towards the GPS, which contributed to the coalition’s big win in the state polls.

Meanwhile at the event later, the Deputy Chief Minister presented new schoolbags to 26 pupils of SK Kuala Lawas.

Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong who is Lawas MP, and Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi also attended the event.