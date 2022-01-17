Bid to smuggle out controlled items foiled

TAWAU (Jan 17): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) stopped an attempt to smuggle out controlled items from the country worth RM212,956, here on Monday.

Tawau MMEA director Captain Siva Kumar a/l Vengadasalam said MMEA vessels spotted a suspicious boat at 0.2 nautical mile off Tanjung Saima, Pulau Sebatik around 1.30am.

“The boat was heading towards the Malaysian/Indonesian border when a MMEA vessel intercepted it.

“Further inspection found 1.6 tonnes of sugar, 2.1 tonnes of cooking oil, 3.4 tonnes of wheat flour, 1,764 sets of cosmetic items and grocery goods worth RM212,956,” said Siva.

Investigation believed the items were being smuggled out from Sabah to a neighboring country.

A local man and a local woman aged 32 and 35 respectively, have been detained to assist investigation, said Siva, adding that the seized items were taken to the maritime jetty in Tawau for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961, Customs Act 1967, Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, and the Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002.