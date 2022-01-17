Bintawa man claims trial to raping 12-year-old daughter

KUCHING (Jan 17): A man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping his 12-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old man faces a charge under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 30 years in prison and caning.

According to the amended charge, the self-employed man allegedly committed the act on Dec 25, 2021 in the bedroom of a house in Bintawa around 7pm.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set bail at RM15,000 in two local sureties.

She also set Feb 17 for further mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.