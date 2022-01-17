Boy missing, another drowns

KOTA MARUDU (Jan 17): A 12-year-old boy was reported missing while swimming at Sungai Bengkoka at Kampung Mangkabusu in Pitas, here on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue station at 2.04pm and three teams were deployed to the location, about 60 kilometers from the station.

According to an early report, the boy, identified as Rikson Josh, 12, had gone to the river for a swim during a picnic activity.

A search and rescue operation was carried out at 7am on Monday with assistance from other agencies and villagers.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy who was reported missing at Man Coon farm in Beluran since Jan 15 was found drowned on Monday.

The search and rescue team found the remains of Mohd Ridwan Suprianto Mohd Aidil about one kilometer from where he was reported missing at 9.50am Monday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the boy’s body had been handed to the police for further action.

Mohd Ridwan was reported missing while swimming in a river at Man Coon farm in Beluran on Jan 15.

A search and rescue operation was immediately carried out by several agencies including villagers.