Covid-19 cases drop below in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah dipped below the 200 mark on Monday with 163 cases reported.

This was 50 cases lower than the 213 cases recorded on Sunday.

Only four districts recorded a daily case report of double digits namely, Kota Kinabalu 50, Penampang 34, Ranau 20 and Putatan 13.

Sixteen other districts recorded single digit cases while there were no new cases recorded in seven districts.

Of the 163 cases on Monday, 161 were in categories 1 and 2 while categories 3 and 4 recorded one case each.