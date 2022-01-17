Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate drops to 40.9 pct

KUCHING (Jan 17): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a dip to 40.9 per cent yesterday.

It was 44.2 per cent on Saturday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was much lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 52.7 per cent yesterday.

Johor recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 64.3 per cent followed by Klang Valley (62.3 per cent), Kelantan (61.2 per cent), Sabah (60.8 per cent), Perak (57.3 per cent) and Penang (57.1 per cent).

Other states and territories that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate were Melaka (46.7 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (46.1 per cent), Labuan (41.7 per cent), Kedah (40.4 per cent), Terengganu (39.3 per cent), Pahang (37.3 per cent) and Perlis (31.6 per cent).