Covid-19: Second day of single-digit new cases in S’wak with nine cases

KUCHING (Jan 17): Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily infections remained in single-digits for the second day running with nine new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cases were recorded in four districts, namely Sibu (4), Kuching (3) and one each in Miri and Bintulu.

“Of the cases, only one was a Category 5 case involving a patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support while the rest were in Category 1 and 2,” said the committee.

The state’s cumulative tally of cases now stands at 252,609.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,621.