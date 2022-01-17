Director gets heavy sentence for cheating over projects

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): A company director was jailed for a total of 15 years and ordered to be given nine whippings as well as fined RM3,000, in default, six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Courts here on Monday for seven counts of cheating six persons over so-called profitable projects.

For first to the sixth charges, Mohammad Shah Soep received 24 months’ jail and one stroke of the cane respectively after he admitted to the offences under Section 420 of the Penal Code before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

For the seventh case, Mohammad received another three years’ jail, three strokes of the rattan and RM3,000 fine, in default, six months’ imprisonment.

He also pleaded guilty to the sixth charge which was heard before senior assistant registrar Abdurrahman Abrar Jarni.

All the accused’s jail sentences are to run consecutively.

The charges generally stated that the accused had cheated five men and one woman until the victims surrendered their money either by hand or cheques to him between February 25 and August 18, 2020 around the Kota Kinablau city areas.

It was learnt that the alleged projects involved which were offered by the accused to the victims were development projects approved by the state government.