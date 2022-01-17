Injured woman carried down from Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): A woman was brought down from Mount Kinabalu by Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) personnel after she sprained her ankle on Monday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Ranau Fire and Rescue station at 8.30am before Mosar was deployed to the location.

“The woman, a Malaysian aged 54, allegedly sprained her ankle at Km 7.2 while coming down from Laban Rata.

“The woman was given early treatment before she was carried down using Robinson Stretcher to Timpohon Gate,” said the spokesperson, adding that the woman was transported to a hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

The operation ended at 3.55pm without any incident, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was injured after losing control of his Modenas MR1 motorcycle at Kampung Populuton in Tambunan on Monday.

The Tambunan Fire and Rescue station deployed a team to the location.

Early reports claimed that the victim had lost control of the motorcycle before it skidded off the road.

The victim was given early treatment at the scene by EMRS personnel before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.