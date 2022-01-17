Kit Siang: New state committee to start third DAP wave in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 17): The newly elected DAP Sarawak state committee will be responsible for launching the third DAP wave in the state for a better Sarawak and Malaysia, said DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang.

The Iskandar Putri MP said the first DAP wave in Sarawak, which started under the founding DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Siew Chiang, took 18 years from 1978 to 1996 before finally achieving the breakthrough of three state assemblymen – Wong Ho Leng (Bukit Assek), Wong Sing Nang (Pelawan) and Wong Sing Ai (Kidurong) – elected into the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“The second DAP wave took 25 years (1996 to 2021) and saw DAP winning 12 state seats in the 10th Sarawak state election in 2011 under the leadership of Wong Ho Laeng.

“It ended with the rather poor performance of DAP Sarawak in the 12th Sarawak state election where only two were elected namely Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending).

“What is the height of achievement that the third DAP wave is capable of – whether it could form the state government or be part of it? That is the challenge of the third wave under the leadership of Chong Chieng Jen,” he said in a statement.

Lim said he was disappointed by the results of the Sarawak state election last month for he had expected DAP to retain five other seats (Kota Sentosa, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Tanjong Batu, and Pujut) in addition to Padungan and Pending.

“I can understand the frustrations and disappointments of the people that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government did not do more in the 22 months in power before it was undemocratically toppled,” he said.

He however, disagreed with those who had suggested that DAP should break away from the PH government without trying to make it work.

“We must persevere in our struggle to make a better Malaysia and a better Sarawak – not for our own sake, but for the sake of our children and children’s children.

“We have made great progress although we have also suffered great setbacks,” he said.

He said Malaysians have not fully realised the historic significance of the 14th general election on May 9, 2018 when PH ended the political hegemony of Umno.

“The 14th general election results produced a new political scenario seeking a new political equilibrium where the voices of the people matter in shaping the destiny of the nation resulting in the turmoil which saw four Prime Ministers in five years.

“The lesson for Malaysians is to realise that a political struggle to make Sarawak and Malaysia world-class great entities is a long and arduous one and require perseverance and stamina for the long haul.

“It has taken half-a-century to break Umno political hegemony. Will we need another half-a-century before Malaysia’s Centennial in 2063 for Sarawak and Malaysia to become world- class great entities?” he wondered.

Lim said Sarawakians together with like-minded Malaysians must be in forefront to mobilise Malaysians to spearhead the reset of national policies in the next half-a-century to bring about institutional reforms so that Malaysia can be a world-class great nation.

“There cannot be a new dawn for Sarawak if there is no new dawn for Malaysia. When can a new dawn in Malaysia happen?

“Not in one or two years, even one or two decades, probably in more than three decades when we practise ‘Malaysian First’ policy for the whole country, and ‘Sarawak First’ policy for Sarawak,” he said.

He described the political battle from 1957 to 2018 as ‘Battle One’ which ended Umno political hegemony which had turned Malaysia into a kleptocratic state.

“‘Battle Two’ will be from 2018 to 2063 for Sarawak to have a new dawn and for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation by Malaysia’s 100th birthday anniversary in 2063.

“The Sarawak state election on Dec 18, 2021 is the opening shot for this ‘Battle Two’ for Malaysia and Sarawak to become world-class entities.

“I will not be around to see the outcome of ‘Battle of Malaysia II’ in 2063, but I call on the youths of Sarawak to stand up and help lead the youths of Malaysia to ensure that the country can become a world-class great nation to ensure Sarawak can have a new dawn because Malaysia has got a new dawn,” he remarked.