Kit Siang says shocked Muhyiddin still defending Emergency declaration

KUCHING (Jan 17): Democratic Action Party veteran Lim Kit Siang said he is shocked former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still trying to justify the declaration of Emergency early last year.

According to the Iskandar Puteri MP, Malaysia would have performed better in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic if the Emergency, which he deemed undermined parliamentary oversight of the government, had not been declared on Jan 11 last year.

He claimed the declaration actually made Malaysia one of the worst performing nations in the world in the two-year battle against Covid-19.

“Muhyiddin attempted to justify the declaration of Emergency on Jan 11 last year in an interview with Abu Dhabi-based newspaper, The National, where he claimed that the additional powers were important to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If so, can Muhyiddin explain why we have not reverted to pre-Emergency days after more than a year from the declaration of Emergency?” he asked in a statement today.

Lim pointed out when the Emergency was declared, there were 2,232 new cases and four deaths from Covid-19, while yesterday Malaysia recorded 3,010 new cases and 12 deaths.

He recalled that on the last day of the Emergency on Aug 1 last year, there were 17,150 new Covid-19 cases – an increase of eight times – while the number of deaths was 160 – a 40-fold increase – from the day the Emergency was declared.

“What type of an Emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic was this? Going by Muhyiddin’s logic, there was a much stronger case for continuing the Emergency.

“Why didn’t Muhyiddin resign when he was unable to prolong the fake Emergency? Malaysia would have performed better in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic if an Emergency had not been declared on Jan 11 last year,” Lim claimed.

He added the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should investigate and report to Parliament on how the declaration of Emergency undermined the country’s war against the Covid-19 pandemic in the last year.